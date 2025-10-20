In Bolivia, a centrist wins elections after almost 20 years of leftist rule

Rodrigo Paz takes office on November 8 and plans to "open" Bolivia to the world

Rodrigo Paz (Photo: EPA/Luis Gandariñas)

In Bolivia, Rodrigo Paz, a center-left senator from the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), has won the presidential election over his conservative rival, Jorge "Tuto" Quiroga. This was reported by Reuters.

According to the preliminary election results, Paz received 54.5% of the vote and Quiroga 45.5%.

"We must open Bolivia to the world," Paz said in his victory speech in La Paz after Quiroga conceded defeat.

The new president takes office on November 8 after nearly 20 years of leftist rule in the country. However, his PDC party will not have a majority in the country's legislature, which will prompt Paz to build alliances for effective governance.

The 58-year-old senator's victory marked a historic turnaround for the South American country, which has been ruled almost continuously since 2006 by Bolivia's Movement for Socialism (MAS), which had previously been in great demand among the country's indigenous population.

"This election marks a political turning point, Bolivia is moving in a new direction," said Gladys González Calanche, South Andean analyst at the International Crisis Group.

The election took place against the backdrop of the country's worst economic crisis. Paz's moderate platform, which promises to preserve social programs and promote private sector growth, appears to have resonated with left-leaning voters who have become disillusioned with former President Evo Morales' ruling party (MAS) due to an unstable economy, a sharp drop in natural gas exports, inflation that has reached a 40-year high, and acute fuel shortages.

Both candidates have promised to strengthen diplomatic ties with Washington, which have been strained since 2009, and to seek U.S. financial support to stabilize Bolivia's fragile economy.

Bolivia's newly elected president assures that he will try to "build an economy for the people" where the state will no longer be the "central axis".

Economists warn that the new administration will face immediate challenges, including securing fuel supplies and building coalitions in a fragmented legislature.

In late September, Paz announced plans to sign a $1.5 billion economic cooperation agreement with U.S. officials to secure fuel supplies.

Bolivia's main labor union, Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), has warned that it will oppose any changes that would harm the social and economic achievements of the previous Morales administration.

Rodrigo Paz (Photo: EPA/Luis Gandariñas)

Rodrigo Paz (Photo: EPA/Luis Gandariñas)