In Ecuador, a crowd attacks the president's car

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa (Photo: Daniel Naboa/Facebook)

A group of more than 500 people surrounded and stoned the motorcade of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa as he was traveling to the province of Cañar. This was reported by Reuters.

After the attack, the president spoke at a student event in Cuenca, about 77 kilometers from the site of the incident, and said that his government would not tolerate such actions.

"Do not follow the bad example of those who wanted to prevent us from attending this event with you and who tried to attack us. Such attacks will not be accepted in the new Ecuador, and the law applies to everyone," Naboa said .

Minister of Environment and Energy Ines Manzano noted that shooting at the president's car, throwing stones, damaging state property is simply a crime.

Noboa's office said the arrested would be charged with terrorism and attempted murder.

Instead, Ecuador's national indigenous federation, Conaie, has reported planned violence against people who mobilized for Noboa's arrival.

16 days ago, Sonaie launched a strike, organizing marches and blocking some roads to protest the government's removal of diesel subsidies.

The attack was condemned by several foreign governments, including Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama.