Islamic school collapses in Indonesia: 38 missing persons are wanted – photos

During afternoon prayers, the Al-Khozini school collapsed. Dozens of children and workers were inside the building

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)

Indonesian rescuers continue to search for 38 people trapped in the rubble of an Islamic boarding school in East Java province. This was reported by Reuters and South China Morning Post .

Dozens were attending afternoon prayers when unfinished al-Hozini school collapses.

According to the disaster relief agency, at least one person was killed, 102 were evacuated, 80 of them were taken to hospital.

"This sudden event caused construction materials to fall on dozens of students and workers," said agency spokesman Abdul Muhari .

According to the authorities, the foundation of the building probably could not support the weight of the concrete floors on the fourth floor, because the building was illegally built on – two more floors were planned to be added to the two-story prayer hall without the appropriate permits.

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)

Rescue operation at the site of a destroyed boarding school in East Java (Photo: EPA / FULLY HANDOKO)