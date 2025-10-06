Israel deports Greta Thunberg for the second time for trying to break through to Gaza

Along with the Swedish environmental activist, 79 other citizens of different countries who tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip are deported

Greta Thunberg (Photo: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who tried to break through to Gaza, for the second time is deported from Israel. This is reported by The Times of Israel.

Along with her, 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians and nine Swedes will be sent from Israel to Greece. According to the newspaper, 28 Spanish citizens are still in Israeli custody, and 21 have already been sent home .

All of them were aboard the 42-ship Global Flotilla Sumud and planned to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which is aimed at preventing the import of weapons to Hamas.

The activists claimed that they were transporting a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid for Gaza, where people are allegedly starving. Israel denies these accusations.

On Saturday, October 4, Thunberg told the Swedish embassy that she was suffering from dehydration because she had received "insufficient amounts of both water and food," and she complained of a rash she suspected was caused by bug bites.

Israeli Foreign Ministry dismisses allegations of abuse as "brazen lies".

Israel began intercepting ships in international waters last week, detaining more than 470 people on board. In total, 170 citizens of different countries have already been deported from the country after being detained while trying to break through to Gaza.