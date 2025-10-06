Israel deports Greta Thunberg for the second time for trying to break through to Gaza
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who tried to break through to Gaza, for the second time is deported from Israel. This is reported by The Times of Israel.
Along with her, 28 French citizens, 27 Greeks, 15 Italians and nine Swedes will be sent from Israel to Greece. According to the newspaper, 28 Spanish citizens are still in Israeli custody, and 21 have already been sent home .
All of them were aboard the 42-ship Global Flotilla Sumud and planned to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which is aimed at preventing the import of weapons to Hamas.
The activists claimed that they were transporting a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid for Gaza, where people are allegedly starving. Israel denies these accusations.
On Saturday, October 4, Thunberg told the Swedish embassy that she was suffering from dehydration because she had received "insufficient amounts of both water and food," and she complained of a rash she suspected was caused by bug bites.
Israeli Foreign Ministry dismisses allegations of abuse as "brazen lies".
- on August 31, Greta Thunberg had already tried to break the naval blockade of Gaza before being deported in June when the ship she was traveling on with 11 other activists was stopped by the Israeli military.
