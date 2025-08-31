Thunberg sets sail for Gaza for the second time to try to break the Israeli blockade

A ship with humanitarian aid for the residents of the enclave set sail from Barcelona

Greta Thunberg with other activists (Photo: Toni Albir/EPA)

On Sunday, August 31, a flotilla with activist Greta Thunberg and other volunteers set sail from Barcelona to the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid on board. This was reported by CBS News.

Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to try to break Israeli blockade of Palestinian territory and deliver humanitarian aid, food, water and medicine to Gaza as Israel escalates offensive on city.

"This is about Palestine. It's about people being deliberately deprived of their most basic means of subsistence," the activist said at a briefing in Barcelona.

The organizers said that the maritime convoy, consisting of about 20 ships and delegations from 44 countries, will be joined in the coming days by ships from the ports of Italy, Greece and Tunisia. The convoy will travel from the western Mediterranean to the Gaza Strip.

This is not Thunberg's first attempt to reach Gaza waters this year. She was deported in June when the boat she was traveling on with 11 other activists was stopped by the Israeli military.

August 22 The global IPC initiative, with the participation of 21 international organizations monitoring food security around the world, officially confirmed the famine in Gaza for the first time in the 22 months of Israel's war with Hamas.

According to the organization, more than 500,000 people in the enclave are in catastrophic conditions characterized by "hunger, poverty and death." Another 1.07 million people are in an emergency situation, and 396,000 people are in crisis.

On August 8, 2025, The Independent reported on the Israeli Prime Minister's new plan to completely capture Gaza. According to the document, the siege of the enclave's capital is to begin on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas invasion.

On August 20, Israel launched a campaign to completely capture Gaza.