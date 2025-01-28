Italian parliament extends military aid to Ukraine until December 31, 2025

Flag of Italy (Photo via Depositphotos)

The Italian Parliament has approved a law allowing the continuation of arms deliveries to Ukraine until December 31, 2025, according to the Italian outlet ANSA.

On January 28, the Lower House of Parliament endorsed the decision, which had previously been approved by the Senate. A total of 192 lawmakers voted in favor, while 41 opposed.

The opposition was divided: the pro-Russian Five Star Movement and the Green-Left Alliance voted against, while the center-left Democratic Party and centrist parties Italia Viva and Azione supported the law.

Earlier, on January 17, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced after meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto that Ukraine would soon receive a military aid package from Italy featuring modern weaponry.

In September 2024, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that Rome would soon deliver a second SAMP-T air defense battery to Ukraine.

In January 2025, President Zelenskyy visited Italy and met with Prime Minister Meloni. They discussed support for protecting Ukrainian civilians, cities, and villages from Russian attacks, such as the recent strike on Zaporizhzhia.