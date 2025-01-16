Joint flotillas to be created under Ukraine-UK agreement, says Zelenskyy

The agreement formalized a partnership on maritime security and the establishment of flotillas to enhance safety in the Baltic, Black, and Azov seas

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The new century-long agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom includes the creation of specialized joint flotillas, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"Together, we are strengthening maritime security in the Black and Azov seas. The agreement provides for the creation of specialized joint flotillas," Zelenskyy said.

The President's Office reported that the document established a partnership in maritime security and the formation of joint flotillas, specifically aimed at enhancing security in the Baltic, Black, and Azov seas.

The text of the agreement, published on the President's Office website, contains a section detailing the framework for such a partnership.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and the UK will work to address long-term systemic threats and challenges to maritime security in order to restore freedom of navigation.