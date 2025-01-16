Ukraine and UK sign 100-year cooperation agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer (Illustrative photo from 2024: EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have signed a 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries, Ukrinform reported.

"Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom are closer than ever. We have reached a new level — this is more than a strategic partnership. We have signed a 100-year partnership agreement," stated the Ukrainian president.

The document aims to deepen bilateral relations in the defense sector and includes provisions for continued military aid to Kyiv.

The text of the agreement was later published on the official website of the President's Office.

According to the document, Ukraine and the UK will enhance defense cooperation, strengthen military and defense-industrial capacities, including the development of armed forces, and foster collaboration between their defense industries.

The agreement also outlines plans to improve Ukraine's defense procurement system and facilitate technology transfer between Kyiv and London for joint production of defense equipment, including within joint initiatives. Particular attention will be paid to innovation, strengthening intellectual property rights for transferred technologies, and aligning them with NATO standards.

Additionally, the agreement covers areas such as science, energy, and trade. Its development began in August 2024.

The Guardian noted that the agreement is being concluded amid concerns that the United States might scale back its support for Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 9, Zelenskyy announced that during Starmer's visit to Kyiv, they would discuss the idea of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine. The president said that the UK "views this initiative positively."