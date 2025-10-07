Latvia bans irregular bus transportation to Russia and Belarus for a year

Riga (Photo: Depositphotos/Ingus Kruklitis)

For a year, the Latvian government has banned carriers from carrying out international irregular passenger transportation by buses crossing the borders of Latvia and Belarus, as well as Latvia and Russia. This was reported by and of Delfi.

The country's Ministry of Transport explained this decision by saying that the growing flow of irregular traffic, long queues at checkpoints, and security risks, including illegal migration, require certain restrictions on irregular passenger traffic.

The ban applies to crossing the border at the Paterniyeki, Hrebneva and Terekhova checkpoints from November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Latvians to refrain from traveling to Belarus and Russia, given the geopolitical situation, Russia's military actions against Ukraine, and security risks. This refers to both the intelligence activities of the Belarusian special services and recruitment of neighbors, as well as provocations that may be directed against travelers.

Latvia also extended the partial closure of airspace on the borders with Russia and Belarus.