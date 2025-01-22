NATO chief talks with Trump's Secretary of State Rubio, eyes work on Ukraine, Russia, China

Rutte noted that increased defense spending in Europe and transatlantic defense production "makes us all stronger"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held his first phone call with newly appointed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Good call from Davos with new Secretary of State Rubio — great to have you on board! Looking forward to welcoming you to NATO and working together on Ukraine, Russia, China," Rutte wrote.

Rutte noted that increased defense spending in Europe and transatlantic defense production "makes us all stronger."

The day before, Rubio stated that he could not outline a timeline for ending Russia's war against Ukraine but believed each side would have to make concessions.

In December, Rutte warned Trump that the United States would face a "dire threat" if Ukraine is forced to sign a peace treaty on Russia's terms.

In January, the NATO chief stated that allies must bring Ukraine into the best possible position ahead of potential negotiations with Russia.