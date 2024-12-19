Partisans torch military fuel tankers in Novosibirsk, Russia – Ukrainian military intelligence

The fire occurred at a military base

Illustrative photo by DIU

In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, partisans set fire to fuel tankers belonging to the Russian occupying army, according to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU).

The resistance movement opposing Putin's regime reportedly ignited and destroyed several fuel tankers located at a military facility in Novosibirsk.

"Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine continues within the aggressor state," the intelligence agency wrote.

Photo: GUR

Novosibirsk is a regional center in Western Siberia, located approximately 3,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.