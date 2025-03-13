Putin fears telling Trump directly he wants to continue war, says Zelenskyy

The president believes pressure must be applied to the Russian dictator—sanctions that will work must be imposed

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing to reject the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire. Moscow is setting preconditions for a truce to either prevent it entirely or prolong its implementation indefinitely, he said during his evening address.

Zelenskyy called the dictator's remarks "highly predictable and manipulative."

"Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war and keep killing Ukrainians. That's why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the ceasefire idea with such preconditions that it either fails or gets dragged out for as long as possible. Putin does this often—he doesn't say 'no' outright, but he drags things out and makes reasonable solutions impossible," the Ukrainian president said.

He emphasized that Kyiv views Moscow's current actions as "another round of Russian manipulation."

"There was a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire—in the air, at sea, and on the front lines. We in Ukraine accepted this proposal. We have heard from the American side that there is readiness to organize monitoring and verification. And this is absolutely feasible—with American and European capabilities. And during the ceasefire, to prepare answers to all questions about long-term security and a real, lasting peace, and to put a plan to end the war on the table. Ukraine is ready to work as quickly and constructively as possible. We have discussed this with U.S. representatives, and our European partners, as well as all our allies worldwide, are aware of it," Zelenskyy stated.

The president stressed that Ukraine is not imposing complicating conditions, unlike Russia.

"As we have always said, the only one stalling, the only one being unconstructive, is Russia. They need this war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day. Now is the time to increase pressure on him. Sanctions must be applied—ones that will work. We will continue working with our American and European partners and with everyone in the world who wants peace—to force Russia to end this war," he concluded.