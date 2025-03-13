Trump on Putin's truce proposal: Promising but incomplete

The U.S. president hopes "Russia will do the right thing" regarding the ceasefire proposal

Donald Trump (Photo by CHRIS KLEPONIS / EPA)

Putin's statement on a ceasefire is "promising" but incomplete, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, according to Sky News.

Trump said his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaged in serious negotiations in Russia and is expected to meet with Putin soon.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," the U.S. president said, reiterating his desire to see a ceasefire from Moscow.

Trump described Putin's ceasefire statement as "promising" but insisted that the Russian dictator's words were incomplete.

He again stated that he is willing to discuss the ceasefire proposal with Putin.