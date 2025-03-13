Trump on Putin's truce proposal: Promising but incomplete
Putin's statement on a ceasefire is "promising" but incomplete, U.S. President Donald Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, according to Sky News.
Trump said his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaged in serious negotiations in Russia and is expected to meet with Putin soon.
"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," the U.S. president said, reiterating his desire to see a ceasefire from Moscow.
Trump described Putin's ceasefire statement as "promising" but insisted that the Russian dictator's words were incomplete.
He again stated that he is willing to discuss the ceasefire proposal with Putin.
- Earlier, the Russian dictator said he agreed to the U.S. proposal for a truce but once again set radical conditions for Ukraine. In particular, Putin demanded that Ukraine halt mobilization and stop receiving military aid during the ceasefire.
- Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that this is typical Russian behavior in international politics, adding that Moscow wants to repeat its actions as it did during Minsk.