Ukraine spy chief Budanov warns of likely new Russian offensive in Sumy Oblast

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence expects that the Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast will continue for another three to four days

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/Liga.net)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to consolidate their positions and stabilize the front in the next few days, but the Russian army is expected to attack Sumy Oblast, said the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with The New York Times.

According to Budanov, Ukrainian forces will be able to strengthen their positions and stabilize the front within the next few days. But he expects that Russia will launch a new offensive further north of Kharkiv, in Sumy Oblast.

The spymaster also expects that the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast will continue for another three to four days, after which the Russian troops will make a "hard push" in the direction of Sumy.

At the same time, Pavlo Velychko, a Ukrainian officer who operates near the Russian border in Sumy Oblast, reported that Russian shelling of the outskirts of Sumy had intensified recently.

"I have no idea if it means anything because those places were often shelled anyway. In any case we are in full combat readiness," he said.

Map: Deepstate

In the early hours of 10, the Russians launched a new wave of offensives in the direction of Kharkiv. The Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sent reserve units there.

On May 13, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said that Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast are attacking in small groups in new directions, trying to stretch the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The situation is difficult, but the Ukrainian military repels all enemy attacks.