Russia damaged Patriot radar in Ukraine, but managed to repair it - German general

According to Keller, last week the repaired unit already intercepted a Russian target at the front

Mike Keller (Photo: bundeswehr)

Russia has seriously damaged the MIM-104 Patriot radar unit in Ukraine, but German specialists have repaired it and have already put it back. This was stated in an interview with FAZ by Deputy Commander for NATO Security and Training in Ukraine, Major General Mike Keller.

According to him, the damage occurred several months ago, but he did not specify the region. After the radar unit was delivered to Germany, it was determined to be a "total loss that cannot be restored." Replacement with a newly purchased similar radar would take several years.

Keller said that experts from the German Air Force tried to repair the radar on their own and succeeded. According to the general, they spent 16 hours a day and worked from Monday to Saturday.

In July, the radar was delivered back to Ukraine, and it is already operational. Keller noted that just last week, the first Russian target was intercepted with the help of this radar system.