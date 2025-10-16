Russia is under attack by drones. Explosion in Saratov, one of the oldest oil refineries there – video

Residents of the Russian city of Saratov complained about a drone attack. The "Carpet" plan was implemented at several airports

Saratov Oil Refinery (Photo: Wikipedia)

On the night of October 15, Russia came under attack from drones. Residents of the Russian city of Saratov heard explosions, and Rosaviation announced the suspension of flights at the airports of Samara and Saratov.

"Temporary restrictions have been imposed on the departure and arrival of aircraft. The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety," said Rosaviatsiya spokesman Artem Korenyako.

According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, residents of Saratov report a "large" number of explosions in the city.

Local publics are sharing footage of the fire and suggesting that the explosion is likely to have occurred at the Saratov refinery. The Saratov refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia, better known as the Cracking plant, part of Rosneft and located in the Zavodsky district of Saratov.

Local governor Roman Busargin said that the Russian Defense Ministry had received information about the threat of UAVs, so warning systems can work in places of possible threat, and all emergency services are on full alert.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported 51 allegedly downed or intercepted drones: 12 of them over Saratov region.

According to Russia's RBC, the ban on airplane departures and arrivals has also been in effect in Tambov since 0:07 a.m. Moscow time. In addition, the "Carpet" plan is in effect in some areas of the Penza region amid the threat of a drone attack.