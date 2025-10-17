Russian propagandist from RIA Novosti killed in Zaporizhzhia region

Russians claim that Zuev was killed by a Ukrainian drone strike, and his colleague Yuriy Voitkevich was seriously injured

Ivan Zuev (Photo: RIA Novosti)

Russian military commander Ivan Zuev, who worked for the RIA Novosti propaganda resource, was killed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region." This was reported by the enemy state agency.

According to the Russians, a drone flew at Zuev and Voitkevich while they were performing an "editorial task".

As a result of the attack, Zuev died on the spot, and his colleague Yuriy Voitkevych was hospitalized with serious injuries. The death of the Russian propagandist was also confirmed by the governor of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia, Yevhen Balytskyi.

Ivan Zuev has been actively involved in the information war against Ukraine since 2014. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, he covered the occupation of Volnovakha, Sartana, and the encirclement of Mariupol for the Russian state-run Sputnik Middle East.

In March 2025, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin honored Zuev with a letter of gratitude for his dedicated service.

The wounded colleague of the murdered military commander, Voitkevych, who had been working for Russian propaganda for years, was once awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland.

RIA Novosti complains that this is the third time its employee has been killed during the Russian-Ukrainian war. In 2014, Andriy Stenin was killed, and in 2023, Rostyslav Zhuravlev was killed.