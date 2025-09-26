The husband of one of the Kremlin's main propagandists, Margarita Simonyan, died at the age of 59 after a long illness

Tigran Keosayan (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of September 26, Tigran Keosayan, an Ukrainophobe and Russian propagandist, died in hospital. This was reported by his wife, propagandist Margarita Simonyan.

"Tonight Tigran went to his creator," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel, asking not to call her or her family.

The propaganda resource Shot reported that in December 2024, Keosayan's heart stopped and he experienced clinical death. After that, the propagandist fell into a coma, where he stayed for nine months. All this time, he was in the intensive care unit of a Moscow clinic.

Keosayan supported the Russian government and the war, and repeatedly made loud statements about Ukraine and Ukrainians. In particular, in April 2023, he said that after Russia's victory, Ukrainians would need "treatment."

"They may become brothers again after we win and treat them. Informationally and socially. We will treat them," the propagandist said, calling Ukrainians enemies.

August 23 died in Moscow russian propagandist and Ukrainian-born Kirill Vyshinsky.

In 2018, Vyshynskyi was detained by the SBU on suspicion of in high treason. In 2019, the propagandist and other Russian henchmen were exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of the Kremlin – military sailors and political prisoners.