SBI: Officer sent to spin shawarma in Pokrovskyi district instead of service

Instead of serving in the army, AFU soldiers spent about two years making shawarma and fixing their superior's yard, SBI says

Detention (PHOTO: SBI)

An official of a military unit in Donetsk region is accused of sending two subordinates to perform construction and household work in his house and sell shawarma at a kiosk owned by his wife for two years. This was reported to by State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcers claim that the officer's wife actually managed the "service" of the military, distributing duties and controlling earnings.

"Instead of performing combat missions, the soldiers cooked and sold food, while receiving full financial support every month, including payments for alleged participation in hostilities," the SBI said .

The investigation claims that the actions of the accused caused the state losses of more than UAH 4 million.

The indictment has already been sent to court, the officer is charged with abuse of office and aiding and abetting a serviceman in evading military service.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years in prison.

Separately, indictments have been sent to court against two servicemen who carried out illegal orders from their commander. They are accused of evading military service.