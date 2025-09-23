SBI: Officer who involved subordinates in construction of his house detained

Instead of military service, the Armed Forces commander's subordinates spent a year and a half building him a house. The state suffered damage worth UAH 1.3 million

Detention (Photo: SBI)

Investigators have detained the commander of a military unit in Rivne, who is suspected of forcing his subordinates to build him a house. This was reported to by in the State Bureau of Investigation.

As law enforcement officers found out, the commander engaged three subordinate soldiers, including two drivers and an electrician, in construction work instead of performing their duties. They carried out repair work in the commander's house in Lviv region.

These soldiers "on paper" remained at the place of deployment in Rivne, and therefore received monthly salaries.

The construction lasted more than a year and a half, starting in March 2024. During this time, more than UAH 1.3 million was illegally paid from the military unit's budget.

on September 17, searches were conducted at the construction site and two of the above-mentioned soldiers were found there. They have now returned to duty. Another "builder" has been serving in Sumy region since July.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found certificates of appreciation for subordinates that the manager had issued "for conscientious service" when they fulfilled his separate instructions in Lviv region.

The commander was detained and served a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and authority by a military official, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy.

He was arrested and released on bail in the amount of UAH 1.3 million. The man faces up to 12 years in prison.

