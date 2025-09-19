SBI: Officer who helped MP to serve fictitiously detained. Set up a new scheme

For $14,000, the officer and his accomplices took the soldiers directly from the unit and helped them illegally cross the border

A former commander of a military unit and his accomplices suspected of organizing a scheme to illegally send conscripts to Europe have been detained in Dnipro. This was reported by , the State Bureau of Investigation, and , the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As law enforcement officers found out, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine organized an escape for some soldiers directly from the unit for money. He was assisted by two civilians who were responsible for the financial settlement and transportation of the clients.

According to the case file, in one of the episodes, the defendants organized the escape of a military officer from a unit in the Kamianskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The officer's accomplice assured the "client" that there would be no consequences, and the full package of services, including illegal border crossing, would cost $14,000.

on September 9, the scheme participant came to pick up the soldier at the unit and together they went to Dnipro. In the city, the soldier handed over $7000, and the rest was to be paid before leaving for Europe. The man was instructed and informed that after crossing the border, he had to contact the local police and register as a refugee.

The SBI noted that the main organizer of the scheme was one of those who helped a deputy of the Dnipro Regional Council to falsely serve. He was then removed from office and demoted from lieutenant colonel to major, and the court found him guilty of aiding and abetting military service and embezzlement of other people's property.

Taking into account the man's remorse, he was sentenced to a three-year probationary period. However, he did not stop after that.

The officer was detained in a gambling establishment in Dnipro, where he regularly visits. During the search, almost $4,000 dollars, which he had not yet lost, were seized from him.

The SBI also identified an eyewitness who confirmed the information about the "business" and gave incriminating testimony against the officer.

The major and his accomplice are suspected of obstructing the legitimate activities of the Defense Forces. All three defendants are also suspected of desertion.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail is currently being decided. Other episodes and the involvement of officers of the military unit are also being checked.

on August 26, the SBI announced the exposure of a border guard, who sold "football tours" abroad to fugitives.

On September 5, the SBI reported that five border guards, who released 80 "fugitives" abroad.

were detained