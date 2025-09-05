SBI: Five border guards detained for releasing 80 'fugitives' abroad

Detainees (Photo: dbr.gov.ua)

In Lviv region, five border guards were detained who, while serving at the Uhryniv checkpoint, organized the illegal departure of at least 80 men of military age. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and State Border Guard Service.

According to the SBI, at the checkpoint on the border with Poland, the detainees deliberately violated the rules for checking documents – they did not check the data in the databases, did not enter information about crossing the border and actually gave the green light to those who did not have the right to leave.

In this way, they facilitated the illegal departure of at least 80 men aged 18 to 60.

It is noted that in early September, all five border guards were detained on suspicion of violating the rules of border service and illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

The court has already arrested them. The sanction of the articles provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

In addition, the investigation is checking the involvement of the management of the border guard detachment in the crimes.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the sources of origin of the assets of one of the commanders – apartments, a house, a land plot, expensive cars and significant funds, the value of which significantly exceeds his declared income.