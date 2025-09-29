SBU: SBU detains corrector of Russian strikes on military plants in western Ukraine

The detainee was collecting coordinates of military targets where Russians were preparing to strike

Detention (Photo: SBU press service)

Ukraine's Security Service reports detention of Russian missile and drone strike corrector for military plants in western Ukraine.

According to investigators, the so-called FSB agent was a local handyman. He came to the attention of the Russian secret service when he was looking for "easy money" in the telegram channels.

"At first, he asked for the "necessary" information during everyday conversations with acquaintances, then conducted reconnaissance on the ground, taking photos of potential objects, and marked their coordinates on Google maps," the SBU said .

Law enforcement officers detained a man red-handed when he tried to shoot a video near a potential "target". During the arrest, a smartphone with evidence of work for Russia was seized from him.

He was notified of suspicion of treason and taken into custody without bail. He could face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.