Six countries urge EU to speed up Ukraine membership – Politico

The appeal comes amid Hungary's repeated attempts to obstruct Ukraine

Six Northern European countries have called on the EU to take additional steps to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the bloc, Politico reported.

"Reaffirming full and unequivocal committment to the EU membership perspective of Ukraine, we call for accelerating the accession process," states a joint letter from senior diplomats of these nations, a copy of which was obtained by the outlet.

Representatives of Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia urged Brussels to develop "concrete proposals on how to decisively advance Ukraine's accession process."

"Ukraine has shown a remarkable reform progress — now it is time for us to mobilize the efforts to help Ukraine make this happen," the diplomats wrote.

At the same time, they stressed that Ukraine's EU accession must not be blocked due to unresolved "bilateral issues."

"bilateral issues that run counter to the Union’s overall strategic interests must not be used to block progress but rather solved through dialogue in good faith," the letter's authors urged.

This refers to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has consistently opposed Ukraine's EU membership.

Earlier reports suggested that Ukraine could join the EU by 2030.





