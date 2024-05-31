National Security Council representative says Ukraine can defend itself if necessary

Ukraine can use American weapons for its defense and strike Russian groups near the border where necessary, not limited to the Kharkiv Oblast, U.S. National Security Council representative Michael Carpenter, as reported by Voice of America.

Asked whether the authorization to strike Russian territory extended beyond the defense of Kharkiv to other regions, such as Sumy Oblast, he said Ukraine could defend itself if necessary.

"This extends to ensuring that Ukrainians can defend themselves. Yes, across the border from Russian attacks coming from there," Carpenter said.

On May 30, 2024, Politico, citing anonymous sources, claimed that President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use U.S. weapons on Russian territory, but only in areas near Kharkiv.

On May 31, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Washington had allowed Kyiv to target targets on Russian territory using American weapons.

At the same time, the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, reported that the ban on the use of ATACMS missiles was still in effect.

