Blinken confirms US allows Ukraine to strike Russia with American weapons

Secretary of State says Washington will continue supporting Ukraine, adapting as needed

Antony Blinken (Photo: ERA)

Washington has authorized Kyiv to target objectives on Russian territory using American weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed in a briefing.

He stated that in recent weeks, Ukraine has requested permission from the US to use American weaponry to counter Russian aggression. He specified that the request was related to Kyiv's desire to strike Russian forces that "are massing on the Russian side of the border and then attacking into Ukraine."

"And that went right to the President [Joe Biden], and as you’ve heard, he’s approved use of our weapons for that purpose," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State added that Washington will continue to support Ukraine, adapting as necessary.

