The head of the Kyiv MVA called the report about increased mobilization measures fake.

The information spread by a number of publics on social networks about the alleged massive intensification of mobilization measures involving a larger number of structures is false. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

"The message about the strengthening of mobilization measures with the involvement of a larger number of relevant structures, which is currently spreading online, is a fake. Please trust only official sources," Tkachenko wrote.

Previously, a number of Telegram channels spread messages about the alleged preparation of large-scale mobilization events across the country.

In particular, it was noted that nine mobile posts are already being created in the Poltava region with the participation of the police and the CCC, and in Kyiv it is planned to involve additional structures.

The post also "predicted" that similar actions would spread to other regions.

The source for this message was probably Timur Tkachenko's interview with the BBC in April 2025, in which he noted the mobilization indicators in the capital and announced its alleged further intensification.

"Kyiv is among the leaders in this issue. In principle, there are the most people here. And the situation will continue to improve. For this, in particular, it is planned to involve district state administrations and everyone who has to deal with this," he said.

As sources in the Poltava Regional Military Administration confirmed to "Suspilny", mobile checkpoints will be created in Kremenchuk, Poltava, Myrhorod, and Lubny.

The following will be on duty at each such checkpoint:

six police officers;

four servicemen of the CCC and SP;

one employee of the zonal department of the Military Law Enforcement Service;

SBU employee.

The decision to create such checkpoints was made by the Regional Defense Council. According to sources in the OVA, it is related to the search for military personnel with the status of SZCH. The decision has been put into effect.