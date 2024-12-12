Trump wants European troops to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine – WSJ

The newly elected president opposes Ukraine joining NATO but envisions it as "strong and well-armed" after the conflict ends, sources say

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

The newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump, wants European troops to be present in Ukraine to oversee any potential future ceasefire, as was reported by The Wall Street Journal citing unnamed officials.

These sources revealed details of Trump's December 7 meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to these sources, Trump did not rule out supporting such a ceasefire agreement but emphasized that American troops would not be involved.

Additionally, the sources noted that Trump told Zelenskyy and Macron he does not support Ukraine's NATO membership but envisions a "strong and well-armed Ukraine" after any cessation of hostilities.

During the meeting, Trump reportedly urged European leaders to do more to pressure China into influencing the Kremlin to end the conflict. One of the sources said that one proposal discussed was using tariffs on China as leverage if Beijing refuses to cooperate.

Unnamed European officials revealed that, during post-election discussions, Trump primarily asked questions and sought opinions on the Russia-Ukraine war. They believe he has not yet developed a concrete plan of action.

Advisers close to Trump disclosed that he currently lacks a specific strategy regarding Ukraine and has not deeply considered the issue as he prepares to take office. Members of his transition team and trusted associates are formulating proposals and briefing the president-elect. However, major decisions will be made only after his national security team is fully assembled, and Trump holds further talks with allies—and possibly with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Informed sources also revealed that discussions about deploying Western troops, which began as "quiet talks" between British and French officials, have now included Trump, Zelenskyy, and other European governments.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has invited leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to meet with Zelenskyy in Brussels to discuss security guarantees, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

According to unnamed officials, any European troops deployed to Ukraine would be part of specific peacekeeping or ceasefire monitoring forces and would not operate under a NATO mandate.