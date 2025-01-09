UK open to deploying foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine, says Zelenskyy

The president believes this could become a key component of future security guarantees for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer (Illustrative photo by EPA)

The United Kingdom is open to the idea of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine and this topic will be discussed during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy said during a televised marathon after the latest Ramstein-format meeting.

According to him, the deployment of foreign troops could serve as part of Ukraine's future security guarantees.

"Certainly, relying solely on a contingent from a few countries won't suffice—I believe that's not enough. But it could indeed become a significant part of Ukraine's future security guarantees," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that the United Kingdom views this initiative positively, but he plans to discuss it in detail with the British prime minister.

The meeting with Starmer is expected to take place during the prime minister's upcoming visit to Ukraine, Zelenskyy announced.

The president also noted that "very significant decisions" have already been reached between the two nations, though he promised to share more details later.

During former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's tenure, the United Kingdom stated it would not send troops to Ukraine. Sunak led the Conservative Party, while the current government is formed by the Social Democratic and Labour Party.