Ukraine has laser weapons capable of downing aircraft – drone forces commander

Sukharevskyi said that this weapon is operational and actively used by the military

Vadym Sukharevsky (Photo by LIGA.net)

Ukraine already possesses a laser weapon called "Tryzub" capable of shooting down aircraft, according to Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We can confirm that Ukraine is, if I'm not mistaken, the fifth country to possess such a laser. Currently, we can down aircraft at altitudes exceeding 2 kilometers with this technology,” the colonel stated.

He added that the Unmanned Systems Forces are working to scale and enhance this type of weaponry.

Sukharevsky said that this weapon is operational and actively used by the military.