Wherever possible, children should go to school offline this year – Zelenskyy

Offline education is a strategic priority for maintaining normalcy, says President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Wherever possible, children should go to school offline this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

The President said that the government, regional authorities and municipalities must create all the conditions for this during the preparations for the new school year.

"This is an absolute strategic priority, it is about preserving normalcy in Ukraine, preserving opportunities for children to receive a proper education," Zelenskyy stressed.

He added that Ukraine should have the maximum number of open schools, and "the necessary decisions for this are clear to the Government."

