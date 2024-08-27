Zelenskyy announces September meeting with Biden to discuss strikes on Russia

Ukrainian President said that much depends on the United States, including European allies' permission for deep strikes into Russian territory

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing for a meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden in September, Zelenskyy announced at a forum for heads of state institutions.

"We cannot speak of the current president [of the United States] as the president of the past. This is not correct. We have relations today, they are serious. I am preparing for our meeting in September, God willing, I will be able to attend the UN General Assembly. A lot of things depend on the United States," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that much currently depends on the United States.

In particular, he said that decisions by some European countries regarding permission for Ukraine to use their missiles for strikes on military targets in Russia also depend on approval from the White House.

"And even many decisions in Europe regarding permissions, you know what I'm talking about, also depend on a positive decision from the White House. So we need to work more," Zelenskyy concluded.

