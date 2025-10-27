Within 30 minutes, two US Navy aircraft from the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier crashed into the South China Sea

According to the US Navy, all crew members were rescued

USS Nimitz aircraft carrier (Photo: EPA / Yonhap)

An American fighter jet and a helicopter based on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier crashed into the South China Sea 30 minutes apart. This was reported by The US Navy's Pacific Fleet.

At 14:45 local time (08:45 Kyiv time), a US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, part of the "Battle Cats" of the 73rd Marine Strike Helicopter Squadron, crashed in the waters of the South China Sea during routine operations, taking off from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

At about 15:15 local time (10:15 Kyiv time), an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to the Fighting Redcocks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 crashed while conducting routine operations from the Nimitz aircraft carrier.

According to the US Navy, three helicopter crew members managed to escape, and two fighter pilots ejected.

According to the military, all five "are safe and in stable condition." The causes of the two accidents are currently under investigation .

According to Politico, the aircraft carrier was returning to its home port at Kitsap Naval Base in Washington after operating in the Middle East in response to attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels on commercial vessels.

According to CNN, this Nimitz model is one of the largest warships in the world and the oldest US aircraft carrier in service.

