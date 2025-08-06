Medical plane crashes and catches fire in the US, killing four people – photos

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, the investigation is ongoing

The crashed plane (Photo: facebook.com/NavajoPoliceDepartment)

In the US state of Arizona, a medical plane crashed near the Chinle airport on the Navajo tribe's land. As reported by Navajo police, four people were killed.

The small twin-rotor medical transport plane crashed on August 6 at about 12:40 local time (August 5 at about 22:40 Kyiv time). After the crash, it caught fire. The people on board were not local residents, and their deaths were confirmed by medics .

According to police, the plane was on its way to pick up a patient from a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The aircraft belonged to CSI Aviation, which has already notified the next of kin of the victims.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. After the accident, access to the airport was closed for the duration of the investigation.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, it was a Beechcraft 300.

"NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to begin arriving this evening. Once on scene, they will begin documenting the incident and inspecting the aircraft. The plane will then be transported to a secure facility for further examination," NTSB spokeswoman Sarah Taylor Sulick told CNN.

Airplane (Photo: facebook.com/NavajoPoliceDepartment)