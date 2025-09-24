Zaluzhny about the Kursk operation: Too high a price and impossibility of operational success

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny assessed the operation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk region, noting that an isolated tactical breakthrough in a narrow area did not bring the desired results, and that the enemy troops had advantages in defense. He n wrote about this in an article for ZN.ua.

"Of course, such actions, if they are justified primarily by human losses, with limited goals, can be carried out. However, practice has shown that in the end, an isolated tactical breakthrough on a narrow section of the front does not bring the necessary success to the attacking side," Zaluzhnyi said .

According to him, the Russians, being on the defensive, managed to take advantage of both technological and tactical advantages, and thus did not allow the Ukrainian tactical breakthrough to turn into an operational success. And later they made a tactical advance themselves, though also without operational success.

"I don't know the price of such actions, but it is obvious that it was too high," Zaluzhny said .

He summarized that the positional stalemate is based not only on the impossibility of breaking through defensive lines, but most importantly on the inability to fulfill operational tasks, including access to the operational space.