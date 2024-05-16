Zelenskyy on Kharkiv Oblast: Russia cannot occupy region if Ukraine receives two Patriot systems

As Zelenskyy noted, the situation near Kharkiv is currently difficult due to delays in the delivery of necessary weapons from allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Russian forces will not be able to occupy Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Oblast if the Ukrainian Armed Forces receive two additional Patriot air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News in Kharkiv.

Commenting on the Russian army's offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast, the head of state noted that the situation is difficult at the moment.

"The situation is very serious. The brigades are not fully equipped due to the delay in aid over the past eight months. We cannot afford to lose Kharkiv," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader stated that Russia would be unable to occupy the Kharkiv Oblast if the Defense Forces had two Patriot systems in this area.

Asked by a journalist whether the US was to blame for the delay in providing the necessary military assistance, Zelenskyy remarked that "it's the world's fault".

"They [the allies] gave Putin the opportunity to occupy [the Kharkiv region]. But now the world can help," he stressed.

