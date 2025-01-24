Zelenskyy: Putin wants to manipulate Trump's desire to achieve peace

The head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence briefed the military command on the dictator's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Olivier Matthys / EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin aims to exploit U.S. President Donald Trump's desire to achieve peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I held a meeting of the Staff today. On several issues. The report was made by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service on Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders, and in particular, he wants to manipulate the desire of the President of the United States of America to achieve peace," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader expressed confidence that "no Russian manipulations will succeed anymore."

Earlier, Putin claimed that Russia was allegedly ready for negotiations with the United States on ending the war against Ukraine and other issues. Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak responded, emphasizing that discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine's participation will not happen.

Previously, Trump suggested addressing Russia to discuss a peace agreement and remarked that Ukraine is ready to sign such a deal. He also stated that Saudi Arabia should lower oil prices to help end Russia's war against Ukraine.