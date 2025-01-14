Zelenskyy responds to calls to lower mobilization age: Equipment first

He said that all equipment requests have already been submitted to Ukraine's partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Olivier Matthys / EPA)

The priority is to equip existing brigades with the necessary military hardware, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in response to international calls to lower the mobilization age during a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Zelenskyy said that calls to reduce the mobilization age in Ukraine have come from representatives of both the previous U.S. administration and current NATO member states.

The president noted that Ukraine has over 100 brigades on the battlefield, all of which require proper equipment, including armored vehicles and artillery.

"When we talk about increasing the number of our troops, we must understand that, first and foremost, there is currently no sufficient equipment to outfit our brigades. We need to equip our brigades with the appropriate technology," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that all requests for this equipment have already been submitted to Ukraine's partners.