The fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) destroyed two expensive Russian air defense radars in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About this said the press service of the department.

According to him, on December 13, defenders from the "Prymary" special forces burned two radars as part of a systematic operation on the peninsula.

"Precision strikes were made on Russian radars 39N6 "Kasta-2E2" and 96L6, which is part of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense missile system," the statement said.

REFERENCE. The cost of Kasta-2E2, depending on the configuration, starts at $60 million. Estimated price of the S-400 battery, which includes the 96L6 radar, is about $500 million.



