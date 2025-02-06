Russian forces in the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, are using civilians as human shields, according to a statement from Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade.

The brigade reported that the enemy is employing their "favorite tactic" of taking civilians with them during movements through the village, endangering their lives.

However, the brigade noted that the Russian forces are aware that Ukrainian defenders will not fire on them while civilians are present.

On February 2, the 110th Mechanized Brigade reported that Russian forces had fallen into a trap in Velyka Novosilka, finding themselves in a "fire pocket" as fighting continued around the village.

Map: Deepstate

