Russian forces use civilians as shields in Velyka Novosilka – video from 110th Brigade
Russian forces in the village of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, are using civilians as human shields, according to a statement from Ukraine's 110th Mechanized Brigade.
The brigade reported that the enemy is employing their "favorite tactic" of taking civilians with them during movements through the village, endangering their lives.
However, the brigade noted that the Russian forces are aware that Ukrainian defenders will not fire on them while civilians are present.
On February 2, the 110th Mechanized Brigade reported that Russian forces had fallen into a trap in Velyka Novosilka, finding themselves in a "fire pocket" as fighting continued around the village.
Recent developments:
- On January 23, the Khortytsia troop grouping warned of the risk of operational encirclement in Velyka Novosilka, with efforts being made to prevent it.
- On January 26, a spokesperson for the Khortytsia grouping stated that the Russians had raised a tricolor flag near the Kolos stadium in Velyka Novosilka.
- On January 27, it was reported that the Russian army had occupied a significant part of Velyka Novosilka, with Ukrainian forces working to halt further enemy advancement.