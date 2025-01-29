The Achilles battalion has been expanded into a separate drone systems regiment, unit commander Yuriy Fedorenko told LIGA.net.

The strike UAV battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade has been scaled up to become the 429th Separate Drone Systems Regiment within Ukraine's Ground Forces.

Fedorenko said that in nearly three years of full-scale war, the unit has struck and irreversibly destroyed 19,853 Russian targets. He emphasized that as a regiment, it will be able to achieve similar results within 2025.

"To fit all the enemy's destroyed forces and equipment, you'd need six Red Squares. Positive experience must be scaled up, so the decision was made to expand the battalion into a regiment," the commander said.

He also announced new openings in the regiment for drone operators, navigators, technicians, engineer-sappers, and other combat and support roles.

Candidates can join by mobilization, signing a contract, or transferring from other military units. Additionally, individuals who previously deserted may also apply.