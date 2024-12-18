Striking civilian port infrastructure, as Russia does, is not a method employed by Ukrainian forces, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Naval Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"How can it [Russia's trade in the Black Sea] be stopped? That's a very interesting question, actually. And you can see that the Russians don't hesitate to strike civilian port infrastructure. We don't operate like that," he stated.

Pletenchuk noted, however, that strikes on such infrastructure have been carried out when it was effectively part of the occupiers' military logistics, citing the example of the port of Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

He said that such strikes are not a common practice for Ukraine, unlike for Russia, because "those are not our methods."