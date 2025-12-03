Eurovision Song Contest 2026: the names of nine finalists of the National Selection are known

The tenth finalist will be selected in January with the help of Diia

Eurovision (Illustrative photo: Eurovision Ukraine / Facebook)

The names of the nine finalists of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 have been announced. They are announced Public Culture.

Nine finalists made it to the final of the National Selection:

→ Jerry Heil;

→ LAUD;

→ LELÉKA;

→ MOLODI;

→ Monokate;

→ Mr. Vel;

→ The Elliens;

→ Valeriya Force;

→ "PikeFish".

Eurovision finalists (Photo: Suspilne Kultura)

Among the participants who were on the longlist but did not make it to the final after two days of auditions, an online vote will be held in January on the Diia app. This will determine the tenth finalist.

The full list of finalists will be published by January 15, 2026. The final of the National Selection will take place in February.

The winner of the National Selection will be determined by the jury and the audience.