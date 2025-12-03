Eurovision Song Contest 2026: the names of nine finalists of the National Selection are known
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
The names of the nine finalists of the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 have been announced. They are announced Public Culture.
Nine finalists made it to the final of the National Selection:
→ Jerry Heil;
→ LAUD;
→ LELÉKA;
→ MOLODI;
→ Monokate;
→ Mr. Vel;
→ The Elliens;
→ Valeriya Force;
→ "PikeFish".
Among the participants who were on the longlist but did not make it to the final after two days of auditions, an online vote will be held in January on the Diia app. This will determine the tenth finalist.
The full list of finalists will be published by January 15, 2026. The final of the National Selection will take place in February.
The winner of the National Selection will be determined by the jury and the audience.
- At the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 won austrian singer JJ. That is why the 70th Song Contest will be held in the capital of the country, Vienna. The semi-finals will take place on May 12 and 14, and the grand final on May 16 at the country's largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle.
