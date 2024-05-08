Ukraine introduces power cuts for businesses after massive Russian missile attack

Household consumers are not yet affected, but could be if consumption continues to rise

Power outage (Illustrative photo - SumyОblЕnergo)

After the massive overnight missile and drone attack by Russia, the Ukrenergo dispatch center was forced to limit power supply to industry and business from 18:00 to 23:00.





The volume of outages will be evenly distributed across all regions.

The restrictions are due to a power shortage caused by a massive Russian attack on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo warned that if consumption continues to rise on the evening of May 8, it will be necessary to use extreme measures to balance the power system and apply emergency blackouts to household consumers throughout Ukraine.

"To avoid this, use electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 23:00," Ukrenergo urged.

Ukrainians are advised not to turn on all energy-heavy electrical appliances simultaneously, to postpone washing to nighttime, and to turn off lights in empty rooms.

Business and industry representatives are asked to reduce lighting in shopping malls and the use of energy-consuming equipment, review production processes, maximize imports to avoid blackouts and strengthen the resilience of the power system.



