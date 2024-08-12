Satellite photos reveal destruction at Sudzha gas metering station

The administrative building on the grounds of the Sudzha gas metering station was completely destroyed, and one of the platforms with pipes was also damaged

There are traces of destruction at the Sudzha gas metering station, which came under the control of Ukraine during the Kursk operation at the beginning of August 2024, reported Radio Svoboda.

Satellite photos available to the outlet show that some of the damage appeared between August 9 and 10, and some between August 10 and 11.

The Sudzha gas metering station is located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, and therefore came under the control of Ukraine from the very beginning of the operation, although this was confirmed only on August 8.

The photo from August 11 shows that one of the administrative buildings of the station, as well as one of the platforms where the equipment is installed, was almost completely destroyed.

At the same time, on Monday morning, Gazprom claimed that it continues pumping gas through Sudzha to Europe in the usual volume.

Since May 2022 , Ukraine has stopped gas transit through the Sokhranivka gas metering station as a result of the Russian occupation of the northern part of Luhansk Oblast. After that, the transit takes place only through the Sudzha gas station, which is the only working point of entry of Russian gas into the territory of Ukraine.

Gas futures in Europe reacted to the events in Kursk Oblast by increasing to levels not seen since December 2023.