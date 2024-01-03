Man hires neighbor's murder for $10,000, but hitmen turn him in – photo

Photo: the Office of the Prosecutor General

A resident of the Odesa Oblast has been charged with organizing a contract killing, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (OPG) reports.

Follow LIGA.net in English on Twitter According to law enforcement, in early December 2023, the man ordered the murder of his neighbor due to "long-standing hostile relations".



"The client sought 'hitmen' and promised a $10,000 reward for taking the person's life. He provided the executioners with information about the 'victim' and indicated that he did not care about the method of the murder, only the result," the OPG writes.



However, the "executioners" contacted law enforcement – and all subsequent actions took place under their control, the department explains.



To protect the life and health of the victim, law enforcement agencies staged the murder, and the suspect received photos of the victim as evidence, the OPG reports.



The suspect was arrested during the transfer of the agreed reward; now the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved, the department summed up.



