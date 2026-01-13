An attack in a school in Kyiv. Teenager is suspected, wounded are in intensive care

The teenager injured himself after the attack, and is currently in hospital under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers

A teenager who attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife on January 12 in a Kyiv school has been served with a notice of suspicion. About this said National Police.

The actions of the 14-year-old schoolboy are classified as attempted murder of two or more people. According to law enforcement, he stabbed a 39-year-old teacher and a 14-year-old classmate – both victims are in intensive care.

After the attack, the teenager cut his hands and stomach after locking himself in the school restroom. He is in a satisfactory condition in the hospital under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers.

During the search at the school and the teenager's place of residence, investigators seized a phone and a laptop, which will be thoroughly examined by law enforcement. During the inspection of one gadget, the police found correspondence with alleged representatives of enemy special services. The young man discussed the attack with them on the eve and on the day of the incident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the schoolboy has been detained in accordance with the procedural procedure.

