Police: Student attacks teacher and classmate with knife in Kyiv

Police: Student attacks teacher and classmate with knife in Kyivsupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate. This was reported to by the Kyiv police.
The incident was reported to 102 at 08:45 on January 12.
According to preliminary information, one of the students came to school with a knife and attacked a teacher and a classmate. The victims are being provided with medical assistance.
Law enforcement officials reported the detention of a schoolboy. Police are working at the scene, additional information is promised later.
- In September 2025, in Zakarpattia, a teenager wanted to organize a massacre in a school live.
