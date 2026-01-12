Police: Student attacks teacher and classmate with knife in Kyiv

Photo: Kyiv police

In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate. This was reported to by the Kyiv police.

The incident was reported to 102 at 08:45 on January 12.

According to preliminary information, one of the students came to school with a knife and attacked a teacher and a classmate. The victims are being provided with medical assistance.

Law enforcement officials reported the detention of a schoolboy. Police are working at the scene, additional information is promised later.