In Zakarpattia, a teenager planned to commit a massacre at school

According to preliminary information, the teenager planned to attack the students and broadcast it on social media

Seized items from a teenager (Photo: facebook.com/iklymenko.fb)

In Zakarpattia region, a 15-year-old student planned to organize a massacre at school and broadcast it on a social network. About it reported minister of the Interior Ihor Klymenko.

According to the Interior Ministry, the teenager was planning an attack with a cold steel weapon. He was detained when he tried to enter the school with a knife in his backpack.

At that time, the guy was already conducting a live broadcast on one of the streaming platforms.

The police received operational information about the preparation of the crime in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in the UK. The teenager wrote about his intentions in one of the social networks.

Klymenko noted that the regional police acted promptly and in a coordinated manner: the cyber police analyzed all available data, the criminal police conducted operational activities, and security was tightened near the school.

As a result, the attack was prevented and the children and teachers remained safe. Investigative actions are currently underway.