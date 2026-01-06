Court suspends operation of Ferris wheel on Podil in Kyiv
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has seized and banned the use of the Ferris Wheel located on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv. About it reported at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
They noted that during the inspection of the attraction, it was found that the metal structures of the Ferris Wheel were placed on wooden beams. They are in poor technical condition.
This creates a risk of an emergency with serious consequences, including possible injury or death.
- december 26 Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office saidwhich filed a petition with the court to arrest and ban the operation of the Ferris Wheel in Podil due to the unsatisfactory condition of the attraction.
- On the same day, Valentyna Pelykh, Director of the Land Resources Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, and Mykhailo Budilov, Director of the Territorial Control Department, said received suspicions in official negligence.
- At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration reported that the Ferris Wheel on Podil closed at the request of the prosecutor's office, the owner dismantles the structure on his own.
