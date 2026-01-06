Court suspends operation of Ferris wheel on Podil in Kyiv

The attraction was seized due to the unsatisfactory condition of the structure

Ferris wheel on Podil in Kyiv (Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine)

The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has seized and banned the use of the Ferris Wheel located on Kontraktova Square in Kyiv. About it reported at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

They noted that during the inspection of the attraction, it was found that the metal structures of the Ferris Wheel were placed on wooden beams. They are in poor technical condition.

This creates a risk of an emergency with serious consequences, including possible injury or death.

